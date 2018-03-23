New England residents excited to see temperatures in the 50’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just one day after western Massachusetts dodged yet another nor’easter temperatures swung right back up.

Many residents were in the spring spirit on Thursday after seeing temperatures in the 50’s.

People took advantage of the warmer weather by spending extra time outside.

22News spoke with Michael Brooks of Montague, who said he doesn’t mind the changing weather.

“The mornings are a little crisp but I expect that to be spring,” said Brooks. “As the day progresses it gets nice and beautiful and by 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m., as you see I’m out in a t-shirt and a sweatshirt. That’s all I need.”

And some good news! It looks like this warmer weather is here to stay, at least for the remainder of the week.