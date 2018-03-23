Millions of jobs on the line as automated machines at stores become popular

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More stores becoming automated puts millions of jobs at risk.

More than seven million retail jobs could be replaced by automated kiosks and checkouts over the next decade according to a study by Cornerstone Capital Group.

As early as 2024, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics estimates 80,000 fast food jobs could disappear, in part, because of cost savings accomplished by switching to machines.

“Everybody needs to work, everybody needs to live,” said Wilbur Loadholt of Springfield. “So it’s pretty much like I said. It’s not fair to a lot of people. And there’s millions of cashier jobs everywhere, there are literally stores on every corner, so it kind of sucks for them.”

Retail giant amazon has begun pilot programs with completely cashier-less stores.