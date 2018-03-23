MGM Springfield partnering with city to develop long-vacant buildings downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield and the city will develop the long vacant Elm Street and Court Square block across from City Hall.

At night, the office and business complex calls attention to itself with spectacular lighting, indicating something big is in the works.

MGM Springfield spokesman Saverio Mancini told 22News, their partnership with the city looks to bring the historic block back to life. Mancini spoke of capitalizing on the urban housing trend.

The block-long buildings have been vacant for many years. Details are yet to come about this future development.

Full statement from MGM Springfield “Our vision has always been to bring enhanced housing opportunities to Downtown Springfield that both complement our property and capitalize on the urban housing trend. This vision has evolved into an exciting partnership with the City of Springfield and developers looking to bring the historic 31 Elm and Court Square back to life.”