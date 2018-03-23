Man accused of threatening calls wanted by FBI

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is looking for a fugitive who has allegedly threatened to kill people during calls to an FBI phone line in West Virginia.

The FBI said Shawn Weatherhead has made about 1,000 calls to the public access line since December 2015. He has called from California, Oregon and Nevada and has ties to the Springfield/Eugene area.

During at least 3 calls in April 2017, the FBI said Weatherhead threatened to kill people, prompting the North District of California to issue a warrant for his arrest in October 2017.

Weatherhead is white with hazel eyes and brown hair. He’s 5-foot-6 and about 140 pounds. He has several tattoos on his body and face, including the word “dork” on his throat.

If you know where he is or see him, call 503.224.4181 for the FBI in Oregon.