Local veteran excited about veterans only business franchise in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Barnes Air National Guard veteran is living his dream of becoming a businessman.

Longtime Barnes Air National Guard crew chief Wade Rivest, has become the Westfield owner of the J Dog Junk Removal franchise.

A business opportunity that a Philadelphia army veteran created just for veterans.

“It’s really the best of both worlds,” Rivest told 22News. “Living out in my life, something I never had the chance to do. Getting to employ other veterans, getting to be a businessman.”

The veterans only business franchise begun in 2011 has grown to more than 150 franchises throughout the United States.