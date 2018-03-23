Local hotel and motel owners accept new regulations on short-term rentals

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed legislation to address public safety and impose taxes on the short-term rentals that are popping up all over the state.

The House wants to tax Airbnb the same way they do hotels and motels. The bill would require the Department of Revenue to impose 4 to 8 percent tax, depending on how many units a host offers.

Owners of the Allen House Victorian Inn in Amherst told 22News that it’s time the state regulates short-term rentals.

“If they were held to the same standard as us, I think tourists and visitors to our area would feel much better about it,” Allen Zieminski said. “Because it’s unknown with Airbnb as to what you’re really going to get when you stay at one of the rooms.”

Residential hosts renting two or fewer units would be taxed at 4 percent; Investor hosts with three to five units, at 5.7 percent; and hosts renting six or more units would face an 8 percent tax.

Cities and towns would have the option to impose local excise taxes up to 10 percent.

No excise would be imposed if the total amount of rent is less than $15 per day.

The State Senate still needs to agree with the House before this bill can receive the governor’s signature.