HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 44 year-old man from Northampton has been identified as the person whose body was found burning in Hatfield earlier this month.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that the death of Daniel Cruz is being investigated as a homicide by State Police Detective Unit attached to the D.A.’s Office.

Cruz’s body was discovered in a field at the end of Bridge Lane at around 9:30 P.M. on Saturday, March 10.