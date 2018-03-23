Hampshire College investigating anti-Semitic incident on campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College Campus Police have started a criminal investigation into an act of anti-Semitism that took place on campus earlier this week.

Hampshire College President Jonathan Lash sent out a memo to the campus community on Wednesday, describing the incident as “an act of blatant and deplorable anti-Semitism” that took place in the area of Greenwich Donut 1 (a residential area) at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday.

Lash said in the memo that the Hampshire College community has been subjected to acts of anti-Semitism over the last few years.

“We can and we must be better than this,” Lash said. “Other incidents have gone unreported, which inhibits our ability to respond, to investigate, and to offer support. These are acts of cowardice intended to intimidate and hurt all of us. But I want to assure you that they will not deter us from our commitment to stand together against hate and bigotry. They do not reflect who we are as a community of learners. They do not represent our shared values.”

The college is holding a panel discussion on anti-Semitism on Tuesday. The event was planned before this week’s incident on campus, and will address the recent occurrences of anti-Semitic graffiti.

Additional information about the incident is not available at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call campus police at 413-559-5524.