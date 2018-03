(WWLP) – A cause for celebration! Not only is it Friday, it is also National Puppy Day.

National Puppy Day, which has been held yearly on March 23rd since it began in 2006, promotes adoption rather than getting dogs from breeders. It’s actually dedicated to raising awareness about puppy adoption.

Happy #NationalPuppyDay! Today we especially remember these two good boys, Jake and Scout, pictured here with their human, Leland Melvin (@Astro_Flow). This is one of the most popular astronaut portraits ever taken! You don't have to be a dog lover to know why. pic.twitter.com/83wzImsWNa — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) March 23, 2018