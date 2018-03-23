End in sight for I-91 reconstruction in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been giving drivers headaches for years, but it won’t be long before we have full use of the highway.

Drivers can expect all lanes on I-91 in Springfield to reopen this summer, as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation finishes the rehabilitation of the elevated highway.

The final part of the project includes resurfacing both the northbound and southbound sides of I-91 and making repairs to the Union Street and Broad Street overpasses.

Drivers like Peter McNair say they can’t wait for the construction to be over. “Can’t wait. Again, it’s going to speed up the way we do business,” he said. “The way we get to and from, I can’t wait.”

MassDOT said the project is scheduled to be completed as early as June.

In addition to repaving and resurfacing, MassDOT will also add new lane lines to the highway.