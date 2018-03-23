Fire marshal: Smoking caused deadly fire at Three Rivers apartment building

THREE RIVERS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined the cause of the Three Rivers apartment fire in which one person was killed.

According to Department of Fire Services Public Information Officer Jennifer Mieth, the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. She said the fire started on the rear porch of the victim’s apartment, where he had set up a recliner for smoking outside.

She said the victim is believed to be a 66-year-old man who lived in a third floor apartment. He was able to call 911 to report the fire, but unable to escape the building.

Twelve people who lived at the 9-15 Springfield Street apartment are without a home due to the fire.

Mieth said investigators found battery operated smoke alarms inside several of the apartments that were not mounted or missing batteries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim and those displaced by the fire,” Three Rivers Fire Chief Scott Turner said. “But I am begging every resident of Palmer to make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms before they go to sleep tonight.”

The chief said any seniors over age 65 who need help with smoke or CO2 alarms can call the Three Rivers Fire Department at 413-283-7161.

This is the fourth deadly fire caused by improper use or disposal of smoking materials this year. Mieth said smoking is suspected to be the cause of another fire that’s still under investigation.