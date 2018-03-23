DA’s office investigating burning body found in Hatfield as murder

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We now know the identity of the burning body found in Hatfield nearly two weeks ago.



Hatfield Police Chief Michael Dekoschak told 22News, it’s unusual for violent crimes to take place in this town of 3,500 people, but he said residents are safe.

State Police detectives attached to the the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating it as a murder.

Northwestern D.A. spokeswoman Mary Carey identified the victim as 44-year old Daniel Cruz of Northampton.

Cruz’ body was found burning in a field in Hatfield almost two weeks ago, on the night of March 10.

Carey did not reveal a cause of death or any other information about the victim.



“I guess it would be nothing for somebody to take short drive off of 91, so they can be from anywhere,” one local resident told 22News.

Cruz’s body was found nearly two weeks after the remains of another murder victim, Joanne Ringer were found in another part of Hatfield.

Cruz’ body was discovered in this remote field, at the end of Bridge Lane, just miles away from where Ringer’s body was found and not even a half a mile away from the police station.

So, why Hatfield? Chief Michael Dekoschak believes he knows why.



“You have I-91 and Route 5 and Route 10 that go through Hatfield,” said Chief Dekoschak. “Hatfield is a popular place for recreation. A lot of people know about Hatfield. They know about the Meadows area. It’s not entirely uncommon for people you don’t know to be in the area.”

Chief Dekoschak told 22News, the last time foul play was suspected in a death in Hatfield, was nearly 10-years-ago



Chief Dekoschak made it clear that these cases are isolated and unrelated, and there is no danger to the public.