Crash on I-91 backing up traffic in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A crash on I-91 southbound in Enfield, Connecticut is backing up traffic heading between Springfield and Hartford.

The crash is more than a mile south of Exit 47E/W (Route 190), and traffic is backed up to Exit 48 (Route 220).

To avoid the backup, you may want to get off 91 at Exit 49 or Exit 48 and take Route 5 southbound through Enfield, getting back on 91 southbound just before the East Windsor line.

Motor Vehicle Accident – ENFIELD #I91 South at Exit 47W (RTE 190) at 3/23/2018 6:51:29 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) March 23, 2018

To view travel conditions in real time, check out our Live Traffic Map.