Chicopee lottery winner rides limo to claim $390K prize

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man won $25,000 a year for the rest of his life after playing the Lucky for Life lottery game on Monday.

Massachusetts State Lottery Spokesperson Christian Teja told 22News William Patrick chose to receive a one time time payment of $390,000 rather than receiving a yearly check. He and his family rode to the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Braintree in a limo to claim the prize.

Patrick bought his Quic Pic ticket at Orchard Variety on 152 Main Street in Indian Orchard. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for having sold the winning ticket.