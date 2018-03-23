Cameras capture dramatic ATM robbery

(WCNC) Police in Matthews, North Carolina are searching for two gunmen after a robbery at an ATM Thursday.

It happened around 12 p.m. at a Bank of America ATM.

Investigators say a Loomis Fargo employee was servicing the machine when he was robbed.

The suspects were described as black males in their 20’s, around 5’11”, wearing black hoodies, blue jeans and one had dreadlocks. They ran away into the woods nearby. No one was hurt.

Officers tried to track down the suspects with the help of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s helicopter unit and a K-9, as well as a Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9, but they were unsuccessful.

