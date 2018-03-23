Amherst residents divided over possible changes to town’s government

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst’s vote on whether to change the town charter is dividing the town. But one thing both sides want from their government is transparency and accountability.

Amherst voters will decide whether to change their current form of government on Tuesday during their annual town election.

The new town charter wants to install a 13-member town council to replace the 240 town meeting members. One thing that would remain the same is the town manager position.

The issue has the town divided, with some believing the current system works just fine, while others want to replace it.

“Would eliminate checks and balances in our government and replace it with a 13-person City Council that would control all decisions in town,” Maria Kopicki told 22News.

“So it’s more accountable, better represents voters, and encourages thoughtful spending and planning in a way that we just don’t have now,” Johanna Neumann said.

If the new town charter passes, each voter is represented by two district representatives and three at-large members.

Residents will cast their votes this Tuesday, March 27.