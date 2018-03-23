Agawam man facing federal cocaine offense charge

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam man was charged in an unsealed indictment with a federal cocaine offense on Friday.

The state Department of Justice said 36-year-old Lawon Baulkman was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Lelling said Baulkman allegedly took part in a cocaine conspiracy from around 2015 to around September 2016.

Due to prior felony drug convictions, Baulkman faces ten years up to a lifetime prison sentence, at least eight years of supervised release, and a fine up to $8 million.