Adams man won $1 million on scratch ticket

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – An Adams man won $1 million on a scratch ticket on Monday.

Massachusetts State Lottery Spokesperson Christian Teja told 22News Garrett Alibozek won his prize by playing the “200X” instant game. Alibozek chose a one-time payment of $650,000, and said he’ll use some of his prize money to buy a new truck.

Alibozek bought his winning ticket at O’Geary’s Package Store located at 60 Commercial Street in Adams. Teja said the store will receive a $10,000 bonus for having sold the winning ticket.

Three $15 million instant prizes and 48 additional $1 million instant prizes are still available in the “200X” $30 instant game.