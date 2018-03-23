A medical marijuana dispensary is getting closer to opening up in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP)-Orange may soon be home to a medical marijuana dispensary.

The town approved Silver Therapeutics’ application to open a dispensary downtown.

“The people spoke. There was overwhelming support to allow a business in the downtown area and not be pushed away or out into a commercial or industrial zone,” said Brendan McKee, Chief Financial Officer for Silver Therapeutics.

McKee said they’ll be a full service dispensary, selling flower, vape pens, edibles, and massage oils.

Silver therapeutics plans to use the building at 5 South Main Street for their medical marijuana dispensary. Downtown businesses owners are hopeful that this dispensary would attract more people to this area and boost the local economy.

“We see a lot of interest in the buildings, but so far we have an awful lot of empty storefronts that I would love to see filled with thriving business,” said Paul Anderson, Owner of Trail Head Outfitters & General Store.

McKee said they still need to obtain a permit from the state to sell medical marijuana in Orange. Silver Therapeutics hopes to open their facility sometime this fall.

Silver Therapeutics will hold a community outreach meeting at the Orange Armory this Saturday afternoon at 2pm where they’ll answer residents’ questions.