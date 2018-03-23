9 state troopers retire following overtime investigation, 9 suspended without pay

BOSTON (WWLP) – An investigation into overtime patrols by members of the Massachusetts State Police has resulted in nine troopers being suspended without pay Friday.

State Police spokesman David Procopio told 22News in a news release that, the status hearings for 19 members of Troop E after an internal audit revealed some violations between pay for overtime shifts and actual shifts worked.

The 19 members investigated held ranks of trooper, sergeant and lieutenant.

Following an announcement on Tuesday that the investigation was being turned over to Internal Affairs, and that the audit results also were being turned over to the Attorney General for review, nine of the 19 members being investigated retired.

Duty status hearings was held for the remaining 10 members on Friday and as a result nine of them were suspended without pay.

The 10th member was kept on active duty after the hearing.

The nine members who retired since the investigation began on Tuesday were given general discharges. Procopio made it clear that department members who retire while subject of an Internal Affairs investigation do not receive honorable discharges.