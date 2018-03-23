$421M might not be enough money for new lottery players

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $421 million but is that enough to attract new lottery players?

22News checked in on lottery sales at Murphy’s Pop Shop in Springfield on Friday. Owner Patrick Murphy told 22News he sees the most business when the jackpots get big.

“Every 10 to 12 weeks there’s a new jackpot, so when there’s only $40 million, they don’t want to spend the $2 to $10.”

The cash option for Friday’s prize is an $250 million.

