2 deadly early morning fires in less than a week still under investigation

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two deadly early morning fires in Springfield and Three Rivers have left a total of four people dead, several injured and dozens homeless.

Residents of a multi-family brick building on Springfield Street in Three Rivers said they are thankful to be alive after an early morning fire killed one of the residents, and left the eleven others with no place to live.



“He kicked out our bathroom window because he thought we were going to have to jump,” said Madisyn Audette, a resident who had to escape one of the fires. “I just grabbed my phone. We didn’t have shoes, we didn’t have keys, I didn’t have a jacket. The stairs were already on fire, but we just ran.”

The fire in the Three Rivers section of Palmer came just four days after a blaze at a Belmont Avenue apartment building in Springfield killed three people Sunday.

Smoke detectors were present at both properties, but Captain Mark Galarneau of the Chicopee Fire Department said if you are living in a home built before 1975, smoke detectors weren’t required to be in bedrooms.



“Even in the older homes we don’t discourage having them in your bedroom also, because if your bedroom door is closed, it could be a longer period of time before you are alerted to the fire,” Galarneau explained to 22News.



A woman who used to live in the Three Rivers home said the community will make sure the people left homeless are taken care of.

“Three rivers you’re okay,” said Maryann Houle. “All of us are gonna take care of you.”

The cause of both fires is still being investigated.