1 arrested, 2 wanted in burglary of Gronkowski’s home

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have made an arrest in a burglary last month at the home of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Officers took Anthony Almeida into custody Friday as they continue to search for two other suspects.

Gronkowski discovered his home had been targeted just hours after returning from the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

Almeida, 31, of Randolph, was arrested after police executed a search warrant of his home. He is being charged with breaking and entering during the nighttime, malicious destruction of property and two counts of receiving stolen property. He was arraigned Friday in Wrentham District Court.

Police are now working to track down two other men who they believe were also involved in the burglary. Eric Tyrrell, 24, of Foxboro, is wanted on two counts of receiving stolen property greater than $250. Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, is wanted on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, three counts of larceny of a firearm, larceny of more than $250, malicious destruction of property and trespassing.

Police said they have recovered an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins dating back to the 1800s. Other items, including a gun owned by Gronkowski’s housemate, have not been recovered.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects should contact the Foxboro Police Department at (508) 543-4343.