Why western Massachusetts didn’t get the snow from the latest nor’easter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The storm caused white out conditions, airport cancellations and numerous traffic accidents from Philadelphia to New York City.

But here in western Massachusetts we didn’t see much in the way of snow at all.

“There was a lot of dry air so the snow that was falling that was reading on the radar, it dried up before it even hit the ground so it said it was snowing and it wasn’t. It is a spring storm and these get a little more tough to forecast as we head out of winter and into spring,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei.

We were also on the edge of this storm and the computer models we use to forecast the storm were not all in agreement with how far inland the snow would make it.

But after three other nor’easters since the beginning of the month, some people aren’t too upset that we didn’t get the snow.

“We’ve had enough snow this year so the reservoirs should be up and they got a lot north of us so we should be in good shape enough snow, spring bring it on,” said Mike Delaney of Springfield.

Some areas saw a dusting to a half an inch of snow but most of it melted away pretty quickly.