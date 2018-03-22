West Springfield Police Department mourning loss of police dog

Video courtesy West Springfield Police Department.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.

West Springfield Police Chief Robert Campurciani told 22News K9 Donn was put to rest Thursday morning. A group of West Springfield police officers and Mayor William Reichelt escorted Donn on his final ride to the vet, and marked his “End of Watch” with a salute.

Escorting WSPD K9 Donn to the vet on his final ride. Thank you for your life long service to West Springfield. pic.twitter.com/XCNy0I9xLI — Will Reichelt (@MayorReichelt) March 22, 2018

Campurciani said Donn joined the West Springfield police force eight years ago when he was just three years old.

The Belgian Malnois worked alongside West Springfield Officer Cote. Donn was a patrol dog and specialized in narcotics and search and rescue operations.

“His service to the department has been long standing and vital in his assistance with numerous narcotics seizures and arrests,” police wrote in a tribute to Donn on Facebook.

K9 Donn End of Watch 3/22/18 pic.twitter.com/0y6xPhJuEb — Chief Campurciani (@RCampurciani) March 22, 2018