Weekend-long Western Mass Home & Garden Show kicks off

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Original Western Mass. Home & Garden Show is back in West Springfield!

The show started at 1 p.m. Thursday and will run through 5 p.m. Sunday on the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds.

The show has a wide range of vendors to help you with anything you need for your home, from contractors to cooking supplies.

“If they have any remodeling ideas at all this is like one stop shopping,” Andrew Crane of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association told 22News. “You can see the stuff you need, you can see the stuff you dream for.”

There are 755 booths throughout the show.

You can purchase tickets to the show on the fairgrounds.