Teen arrested for threats against Baystate Academy, MLK Charter School

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) A 14-year-old girl was arrested on two felony charges Thursday morning after allegedly making threats on social media directed at two schools.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said the teen faces two counts of making a false bomb threat. The threats were directed at two Springfield schools, Baystate Academy Charter School and Martin Luther King Charter School.

Detectives at the Springfield Police Department were able to work with their Real Time Analysis Center to identify and locate the phone that the threats came from.

This is the fourth teen arrested this week for making false threats against schools in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department is advising parents to talk to their children about the consequences of making false threats.