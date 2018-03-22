Stories of heroism to be told at Hometown Heroes breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Chapter of the American Red Cross will be honoring local heroes with their annual Hometown Heroes breakfast.

The event, which takes place from 7:30 to 9:00 Thursday morning at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel, showcases the heroism of everyday local people, who went above and beyond to help others.

Among this year’s honorees are Comcast employees who helped save a 2 year-old girl who was roaming around the center of Monson clad only in a diaper. Another honoree is a brain cancer survivor from Southwick, who has dedicated his life to raising money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. There are several other stories of local heroes that will be retold Thursday morning at the breakfast.

If you cannot be at today’s event in person, you can watch it streaming live here on WWLP.com starting at 7:30 A.M.