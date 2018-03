Springfield police officer fired for an on-duty incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri fired one of his police officers on Thursday.

Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the commissioner terminated Officer Anthony Bedinelli this afternoon for an on-duty incident.

Walsh said his termination came after a Community Police Hearing Board review, which resulted in some charges against officer Bedinelli.

Bedinelli’s termination was effective Thursday afternoon.

Walsh said Bedinelli has the right to appeal.



This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.