Russell death being investigated as apparent suicide

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The death of a woman whose body was found along the train tracks in Russell Tuesday is being investigated as an apparent suicide, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office is investigating the death with the help of Russell police, Massachusetts State Police and CSX Railroad Police. A neighbor found the woman’s body on the CSX tracks behind the old Strathmore Paper Mill around noontime on Tuesday.

CSX said in a statement sent to 22News that the victim’s deadly injuries appear to have been from a train.

The woman’s identity has not been released.