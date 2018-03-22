RMV closing for new ATLAS system launch

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Registry of Motor Vehicles is closing for the weekend to launch a new program. You won’t be able to get an auto inspection because the RMV will be closed and offline. You also won’t be able to use the RMV to renew your registration or drivers license.

“I was lucky to get in”, says Barbara Falvo of Springfield.

The shut down created something of a crush at inspection stations Thursday.

“I was [going to] get my sticker yesterday and there was a million people in line and it’s not even the end of the month,” says Springfield resident Desirae Robinson. She didn’t know about the RMV shut down until her mother saw it on a highway sign.

Other drivers told 22news they didn’t recall getting an email or seeing any other warning signs about the shut down.

The system shutdown is mandatory so that the RMV can relaunch their new ATLAS system. But, it comes at the cost of small businesses.

Inspectors at Welkers Auto Service in Springfield have to take off the whole weekend. Usually, they work Saturday and Sunday.

“Any of the other work that we get through the inspection and stuff we won’t be able to do because we won’t have it,” says Gary Leyden at Welker Auto Service. “It would’ve been better to do it more in the middle of the month where we’re a lot slower.”

The ATLAS program will introduce the new Real ID licensing protocols and online services.

By 2020, you’ll need a Real ID to travel throughout the United States without a passport.

Auto service shops hope the ATLAS system will launch easier than the new inspection system did this past summer.

“I’m hoping their end will go up and everything will go smooth on Monday,” says Leydon.

You’ll be able to use RMV services again starting Monday morning at 8. You can replace your regular driver’s license with a new Real ID starting Monday.