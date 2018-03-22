Rachel Bloom guest stars on upcoming iZombie episode

(CW) – Rachel Bloom, star of the CW series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” landed a guest appearance on an episode of iZombie.

On the episode, Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm) investigate the murder of a pretentious theater actor (guest star Rachel Bloom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”).

Meanwhile, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) makes a huge sacrifice for Peyton (Aly Michalka). Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) makes a startling discovery.

Malcolm Goodwin and Robert Knepper also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Graham Norris (#406).

The episode will air on April 9, 2018 and will be the first guest appearance of Rachel Bloom in another CW show.