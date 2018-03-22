Pet of the Week: Ivy the dog

In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Ivy, a 1-year-old dog. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing & Communications at Dakin Humane Society, shared more about Ivy and about other upcoming events.

Name: Ivy

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Color: White with brown

Background

Ivy is a young girl who loves to play with tennis balls, squeak toys and more! She takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, and while we don’t know her history of living with cats (or not), we can look into that. She has a sweet nature and a high energy level, so be sure to give her plenty of opportunity to run and play. Ivy would benefit from some dog training to sharpen her manners a bit, but she’s a terrific walking buddy and a great addition to the household! Come meet her at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Other Events/Topics

HydroDog Teska West Springfield Dog Bathing Event to Benefit Dakin Humane Society – Saturday, March 24 from 1-4pm at Dakin in Springfield (171 Union Street)

HydroDog is a mobile dog grooming service that originated in Australia and their first U.S. franchisee is in West Springfield. The nice people at HydroDog Teska West Springfield will be at Dakin Humane Society at 171 Union Street in Springfield from 1-4pm this Saturday, March 24, to bathe dogs and donate proceeds to help animals at Dakin! Bring your furry best friend over for an early spring cleaning. HydroDog was founded by Anthony Amos and his family, who toured the United States and held benefits for animal welfare organizations at each stop. Anthony Amos will be at this event in Springfield on Saturday!

Pet Pictures with the Easter Bunny – Saturday, March 24 from 11am-4pm at Paw Street Barkery in Chicopee – Our friends at Paw Street Barkery (477 Britton Street in Chicopee) are hosting a fundraiser for Dakin on Saturday, March 31 from 11am – 4pm. Bring your pet in for a photo with the Easter Bunny! Photos cost $6 with all proceeds going to help animals at Dakin! Tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information on Dakin, visit dakinhumane.org