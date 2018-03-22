North Carolina mother accused of making baby smoke pot appears in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh mom’s bond remains at $100,000 after police said she had her baby smoke “a marijuana blunt” in a video posted to Facebook.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, of the 4700 block of Caldera Lane was arrested after Raleigh police said a video of a child smoking was posted to Facebook.

People started posting the video to the Raleigh Police Department’s Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Lofton was charged with two counts of felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and simple possession of marijuana, warrants show.

She appeared in court on March 22 where the judge kept her bond at $100,000.

The incident happened sometime between Dec. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018, according to the warrants. The baby was a year old at the time.

The baby is with Wake County Child Protective Services, police said.

On Facebook, Raleigh Police thank those who alerted them to the video.

“We appreciate the public’s help in this matter,” said police Lt. Jason Hodge. “We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times.”