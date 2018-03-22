Mount Holyoke College suggesting professors to stop calling all students “women”

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Mount Holyoke College is suggesting that professors stop calling all students “women.”

According to a faculty web page, part of the Teaching and Learning Initiative suggests that faculty say “Mount Holyoke students” instead of “Mount Holyoke women.”

The Supporting Trans and Non-Binary Students guide was created by a faculty member at Mount Holyoke to help foster a gender neutral environment.

22News spoke with a Mount Holyoke alumni who lives in Connecticut about how the school is working to be more inclusive.

“Mount Holyoke is very big on the idea of being inclusive, you see it in the fact that my class was 40 percent international,” said Samantha Rosado. “They’re being very inclusive not just in the sense of gender, sexual orientation but also socio-economically and culturally so i think this is another step in making people feel welcome.”

Mount Holyoke sent 22News a statement saying:

Every student at Mount Holyoke has the right to live and learn in an inclusive environment that is free from hostility and respectful of their identity.”

Acting President Sonya Stephens said the college will not shy away from advocating for the identities expressed by all members of the school community.

22News contacted Mount Holyoke and neither school officials or students were able to speak on camera.