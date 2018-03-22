Moratorium on marijuana businesses fails in Ashfield

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ashfield has begun discussions with recreational marijuana companies interested in opening in town.

Residents voted on two articles related to recreational marijuana at Monday night’s special town meeting.

Article 4 asked if the town should pass a temporary moratorium on recreational marijuana businesses. A majority of the town voted in favor of the moratorium, but didn’t get the required two-thirds super-majority in order to pass it.

“Every town is trying to prepare,” Town Administrator Kayce Warren told 22News. “What we’ve been keeping an eye is the information coming in through the Cannabis Control Commission because they have a schedule to which they’re going to accept certain applications. So we will follow that closely and act accordingly.

Residents did approve the 2nd marijuana article, requiring all recreational marijuana businesses to obtain a special town permit.

Warren said both articles will need the approval of the state’s Attorney General.

The state’s first recreational pot shops are slated to open in July.