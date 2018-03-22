Marijuana legalization could lead to more child-related poison control calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The legalization of marijuana could lead to more calls to poison control.

In Colorado, marijuana-related visits doubled at the children’s hospital from two years prior to the legalization to two years after.

The Regional Center for Poison Control and Prevention said the same thing could happen here in Massachusetts if young kids ingest edibles.



Data from the Centers for disease control shows there has been an increase in the number of children under three who are exposed to marijuana, which results in more calls to poison control.



“We have seen a few adults that have called and actually come to the Emergency Department even here where we’ve seen adults say all I’ve had was one brownie, that’s the amount I normally have,” said Gerald Beltran, chief of pre-hospital and disaster medicine. “But, it must have been stronger.”



In an effort to prevent what’s happened in other states, Massachusetts regulations require products to be sold in child-resistant packaging that isn’t attractive to minors.



The state’s Cannabis Control Commission said they are comfortable with the regulations they’ve passed, but have the flexibility to change them if they need to once legal sales start on July 1.