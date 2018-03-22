Maple Season in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For many farmers here in Massachusetts, this is the perfect time of year to collect sap and turn it into delicious maple syrup.

You need freezing nights, and thawing days – although the latter has been a bit difficult recently.

However, through CISA, a nonprofit that stands for Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, Danny visited Maple Corner Farm in Granville to see how some of our biggest pros have been churning out syrup since 1835!

Watch Mass Appeal today at 11 and at 1 on the CW Springfield.