It’s spring, but is it too early to start planting?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We didn’t see much snow at all on Wednesday and there isn’t much snow left on the ground in the Pioneer Valley.

If you’re looking to do some spring planting, there are some things you can put in the ground. Flowers like pansies can withstand the cooler temperatures.

“They can take cool weather, probably down around 30 at night,” Steve Bordenuk from 16 Acres Garden Center explained. “So you just have to watch the weather you can keep them in a container and bring them in and out.”

Bordenuk says you can also start planting fruit trees and evergreens now and that it’s also a good time to start cleaning up your yard.

You can also start putting down lime and fertilizer as well.