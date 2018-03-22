How to manage aggressive drivers on the road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Road rage is becoming an increasingly common common occurence on the roadways.

According to AAA, nearly 80 percent of drivers have experienced serious aggression or road rage while driving. A man was arrested in Chicopee this week and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after pulling out a machete during an argument over a collision.

Nathan Hedges of Chicopee said it’s best to keep your distance when you notice another driver getting angry.

“You never know what someone is gonna do,” Hedges told 22News. “You don’t know what kind of day they’re having you don’t know what they’re carrying, you never ever know. It’s always better to be safe than sorry. Just ignore them, keep driving.”

When dealing with an angry driver, AAA says you should avoid eye contact, and avoid responding with gestures or yelling.