For many farmers here in Massachusetts, this is the perfect time of year to collect sap and turn it into delicious maple syrup. You need freezing nights and thawing days, though the latter has been a bit difficult recently. Through CISA, a nonprofit that stands for Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, we visited a local farm to see how some of our biggest pros have been churning out syrup since 1835.

