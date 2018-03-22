House set to wrap Trump-Russia probe

(NBC News) The House Intelligence Committee will vote Thursday on whether to adopt its Republican-drafted report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, while dissatisfied Democrats continue to work on a report of their own.

The report found no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, and no attempt by Russia to swing the election in favor of the President.

Democrats say there’s more to the story.

“We’ve just learned this week about the true role that Cambridge Analytica played in the past election, which has raised dozens more questions that need to be answered. So it’s irresponsible to put out this report,” said Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell of California.

President Trump is still taking flak from Republicans for congratulating Russian Vladimir Putin on his election victory.

Some lawmakers are concerned internal notes warning the President not to congratulate him were leaked.

“I don’t like what he did, but I really hate that there’s someone in his inner circle that’s wanting to leak this stuff,” said Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

Meanwhile, three sources tell NBC News that fired FBI Deputy Andrew McCabe authorized a perjury investigation into his boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

A justice official says Sessions did not know about that investigation when he fired McCabe.

