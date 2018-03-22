Holyoke student arrested after posting school threat photo on Snapchat

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another series of school threats has resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Holyoke student Thursday.

Lieutenant Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department told 22News the student made the threat on his Snapchat account towards the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School.

In the Snapchat post, Lt. Albert said the student was holding a note that said, “When they don’t think I’ll shoot this s%#* up.”

The 18-year-old boy from Hatfield was pointing his figures as a gun, as he sat in a classroom holding the sign with other students in the background of the photo.

The incident was reported to Holyoke police around 11:30 a.m., and with the help of the school director, the student was taken into custody. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon, Lt. Albert says.

There is no word on the charges he is facing and no further information was made available.