Friends of Children launching program to help young adults out of foster care

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Friends of Children in Hadley is launching a nationwide program to help young adults who have aged out of foster care.

The nationwide program called FOCUS pairs those who have aged out of foster care with adults who provide resources for young men and women entering adulthood.

Friends of Children is a 30-year old independent non-profit organization that has worked with more than 12,000 children in the child welfare system in Massachusetts.

At the age of 18, kids aren’t required to live with foster families. Each FOCUS youth participant is paired with a team of three volunteers who become their personal coaches and advisers as they navigate young adulthood.

“Were hoping we will provide these young people with a relationship, someone to call when they have a question someone who could help them secure housing, someone to teach them some life skills,” said Sheila Ryan. “We just feel that those are invaluable skills for our young people to have.”

Friends of Children plan to officially launch this program in May and are looking for volunteers.

