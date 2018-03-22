4 taken to hospital after fire on Riverton Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a house fire in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood.

According to Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, the four people are being treated for smoke inhalation at Baystate Medical Center.

Springfield firefighters were called to the home at 195 Riverton Road at 7:45 a.m., and found a large amount of fire in the rear of the one-story home.

Leger said the fire caused under $100,000 in damage.