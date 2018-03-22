Elms College rallies to “Take Back the Night”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College hosted a rally in Chicopee Thursday night to raise awareness and stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault and dating violence.

Participants gathered to make their own posters and listen to a poetry reading from author Khadijah Queen. They later marched through the streets of downtown Chicopee to “Take Back the Night.”

22News spoke with Elms Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Alaina Di Giorgio, who explained why events like this are so important.

“It’s not only important to raise awareness but I think it’s also important to give a voice to the people who have been silenced,” Giorgio said. “Our theme tonight is break the silence and the violence.”

Take Back the Night events started in the 1960s with more locations taking a stand every year.