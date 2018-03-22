Easthampton explosives suspect’s request for new attorney denied

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) The man who was arrested for allegedly keeping explosives in a building in Easthampton, requested a new attorney Thursday morning.

Northwestern District Attorney spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News Bryan Desmarais was expected to change his plea in court Thursday, but instead requested a new defense attorney. The judge, Mary-Lou Rup, declined the request and set a new date of March 29 to review the case.

Desmarais was arrested in early February following an investigation into several explosions near Lower Mill Pond on the night of Super Bowl Sunday. A search of his Easthampton home led to the discovery of explosives, ammunition, a large amount of material used for making explosives, and other illegal contraband.

Desmarais was charged with throw/place/explode explosives, possession of an incendiary device, possession of explosives and destructive devices, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

He’s being held at the Franklin County Jail and House of Corrections.