Body cameras capture deadly police shooting

(KCRA) Sacramento police have released body camera video, helicopter footage and audio recordings of officers shooting and killing an unarmed man after confronting him in the backyard of his grandparents’ home.

Police say the two officers fired ten shots each at Stephon Clark Sunday because they believed he had a gun.

Clark had earlier climbed over fences while police were responding to a report of someone breaking windows in cars.

Police released the video as part of a relatively new policy to release as much video and audio recordings related to an officer-involved shooting as they can.

