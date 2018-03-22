Bob “The Bike Man” Charland among those honored for positive impact in community

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than one hundred people gathered at the Log Cabin in Holyoke Thursday night to recognize people who make a difference in the Pioneer Valley.

For the tenth straight year, BusinessWest recognized several individuals and organizations having a positive impact in their community.

Honorees included Girls Inc. of Holyoke, the Will Power Foundation, and Bob “The Bike Man” Charland, who has been repairing bikes and donating them to underprivileged kids throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Charland said this award helps spread the word about helping others.

“It definitely does. I mean more police departments get in contact with us to donate bikes, other towns want the bags that we put in the cruisers. It shows that one person can make a difference in the world, and also the further it goes, the further our projects can go throughout different communities.”

Other difference makers recognized Thursday night included Bob Bolduc, the founder of Pride stores, and author Crystal Senter-Brown.