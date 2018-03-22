9 hoax school threats, 5 arrests this week in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – There have been nine hoax school threats in less than a week in Springfield.

On Thursday, Springfield police made their fourth and fifth arrests.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly making threats on social media directed at two schools– Baystate Academy Charter School and Martin Luther King Charter School. Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the teen faces two counts of making a false bomb threat, which is a felony charge.

Later in the day Thursday, Springfield police arrested and charged a 12-year-old girl for allegedly making a threat directed at the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts School. She is also facing a felony charge of making a false bomb threat.

Walsh urges parents to talk to their children about these incidents.

“The number one thing we’re urging is for parents to talk to their kids about the real consequences of hoax social media threats. This sends schools into disarray.”

The Springfield Police Department has a Real Time Analysis Center.

They are working with social media platforms where these threats are made, to track down the suspect and make arrests.